Don't turn your head away from it. Don't dismiss it. Look at our ditch lines and some people's yards and homes. I myself am ashamed for people to visit our county. Our back roads are despicable. Vistors who visit our county for whatever reason see how trashy we are. It's not a poor poverty thing. Jackson County is a lot more poor than Laurel County, also a lot less trashy. This problem needs to be addressed by the powers that be. Our jail population cannot pick up the trash quick enough to overcome our problem.
Bobby Bowman
Lily
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.