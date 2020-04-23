Dear Editor,
COVID-19 has disrupted our lives and stretched our patience. As might be predicted, some of us deal better with those things than others. I would like to think that most of us are trying, though, to go along with the mandates and think of others and what our actions do to put them at risk of getting this disease and/or succumbing to it.
This, however, is not a tirade against those who think the rules shouldn't apply to them or who glibly spout off about “people will die; what's the big deal, they die all the time . . .”
It is, though, about those people who have died or are dying. We have been asked to put green lights in our windows or yards and, now that Kentucky has over 100 deaths, fly our flags at half-mast.
I ordered green lights almost a month ago from Amazon. Supposedly they'll be here by the end of the month. In the meantime, I resorted to taking my Magic Markers and coloring my Christmas window candles green, backing them with green construction paper. Not great, but I wanted to do something . . .
I see lots of pictures on Facebook of towns and individuals in Kentucky who are using green lights to honor those we have lost to this virus. Campbellsville has lighted up its entire main street; many churches and civic buildings around the state have used the lights as well.
Symbolically, green represents life and renewal, compassion or even paradise. There is nothing political about this: it is a gesture of respect and caring for those who we've lost and their grieving families.
So my question is, what is wrong with Laurel County? Twice this week I have driven out after dark (which I rarely do) to look for lights. So far I've seen none on churches or city buildings (though I was really pleased to see that the sign at London Elementary was lit green with a #TeamKentucky banner on it, and their flag was at half-mast). And I found very few houses with green lighting. I'd like to hope that I just wasn't in the right places . . .
I guess that what I'd like this to be, then, is sort of a call to action. Why do some civic buildings (for example, the court house and the fire station) have their flags at half-mast and others don't? Why don't businesses on Main Street have green lights? Why do lots of houses have their outside lights on, but I see almost no green ones?
Come on London--I know we can do better. I know that even if we don't know anyone stricken with this disease, we very well may in future days. And until then, I know our hearts are bigger than that. I'd just like for us to show our neighbors that they are.
Sincerely,
Catherine Ruby
London
