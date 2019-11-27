November 21, 2019, in the United States, we witnessed the U.S. Houses’s Impeachment Committee ending its week of hearings that confirmed, in the minds of citizens that defend the U.S. Constitution, President Trump was guilty of crimes warranting impeachment.
Allegedly, within two weeks, unless more witnesses are called, the House will vote on the President’s impeachment and, if impeached, the charges will go to the United States Senate.
And, in Israel, “Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.”
When the House of Representatives votes to impeach and, if the trial goes forward, we, the people of the Commonwealth, will learn if our Washington Congressional Delegation are defenders of the U.S. Constitution or political prostitutes to their political parties.
As a native Kentuckian and proud defender of the U.S. Constitution, I know from daily observations that most Laurel County citizens are too busy supporting their families and are unable to learn the truth of the charges made against Trump because, in my opinion, we, in Kentucky, have no non-bias news media and worse, the clergy is without integrity, in my opinion.
Billy Ray Wilson
London
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.