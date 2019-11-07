Dear Editor,
If we are going to remain a country of the people, for the people and of the people, we must demand members of Congress suggest to the Internal Revenue Service to advertise the donation of money to the federal government to pay for national elections and, in addition, Congress should implement legislation to compel the news media and entertainment industry to allocate time for candidates to campaign plus void the ability of corporations and other entities to donate unlimited money to political parties and candidates.
And for historical record, the U.S. Constitution does not address political parties nor, in my opinion, our founders never envisioned the lack of integrity by the majority of the population in the United States to subvert the U.S. Constitution.
October 30, 2019, I received via the U.S. Postal Service, a political flyer paid by the Republican Party of Kentucky, revealing, in my opinion, the lack of integrity by said party. For example, the flyer identified three national political candidates and Kentucky's Attorney General and the words "They want to bring socialism to Kentucky" and in the left corner what appeared to be a hammer and sickle.
In truth the majority of Kentuckians are receiving socialist benefits from either the federal or state government and should acknowledge said facts. Also, the hammer and sickle was used by the religious community and Republicans in the 1950s to add "In God We Trust" on the Federal Reserve Notes. Communism wasn't and is not possible.
And I was surprised to read the word socialism in Ms. Johnson's article "The least they deserve!"
Our country is a Constitutional Republic governed by the people not political parties that threaten our prosperity and security as a sporting event.
Billy Ray Wilson
London
