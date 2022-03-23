THIS IS A CALL TO ACTION!
We need your help!
The Kentucky Legislature is nearing the end of the 2022 Legislative Session and a final state budget. Family Resource and Youth Services Centers were looked upon favorably in all proposed budgets with increases in funding in Governor Beshear, House and Senate budgets. However the House of Representatives proposed the largest increase by adding $12 million dollars per year to FRYSC. We need to let both our House and Senate members know we support the $12 million additional funding. This increase would put our centers at historic levels of funding. It is VERY important that you, your families, your community partners, teachers or other school staff, and anyone else willing to voice support for our program to take action. We need to communicate the impact of the additional funding.
Please contact your legislator, both senator and representative, as soon as possible. A sample message is below, but please use personal information from your center for impact.
Sample Message for Your Legislator:
Please support the additional $12 million funding for Family Resource and Youth Services Centers. Additional funding will allow the FRYSC to continue assisting students and families across the state.
FRYSC utilize resources from across their communities to assist families in need through support services, educational encouragement and opportunities. They partner with local agencies to provide Thanksgiving food baskets, Christmas baskets and gifts for families, and other occasions. They conduct home visits with families to encourage more interaction with children and educational success.
The FRYSC serves as a bridge between families and the school system - and inevitably alleviates the involvement of Social Services for many families. Their contributions to students, families and the community is invaluable and additional funding would allow them more opportunities to continue their mission.
You can communicate with your legislator via email or the message line 1-800-372-7181. If you need help finding your legislator please visit https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/findyourlegislator/findyourlegislator.html.
FRYSCKy Public Policy Committee
