Dear Editor,
With Christmas coming to an end this year, the $85,000 Christmas tree will be boxed up and put in storage until next year. I still believe that this was irresponsible spending. If the tax money used for this purchase must be used for “Tourism,” I wish the Sentinel would publish just how much money this tax is generating?
The City has taken over the operation of Levi Jackson State Park and I predict a lot of this tax money will be earmarked for there. I believe it was a bad decision for the city to take over Levi Jackson and believe they would not have done so if this tax were not in place. The State did not put any money into Levi Jackson for years and I suppose the city thought they could do a better job. My thought on this is the powers that be that manage this tax and spend it believe this tax is permanent. It will not go away and they look at it as an endless source of income.
However, there is enough people in Laurel County who can see wasteful spending and the purchase of an $85,000 Christmas tree is wasteful. I just don’t understand why the City simply didn’t plant a live tree? One that would grow, be environmentally friendly and could be used for decades as the annual Christmas Tree. I bet the cost of planting a live tree would be considerably lower.
No, they had to purchase a new toy with all the bells and whistles in the name of tourism, to attract business. In my opinion they commercialized Christmas in the name of tourism.
Again, I doubt any of this would have occurred if this particular tax were not in place. I heard one person describe this tax as free money. I got news for you, this is not free money, someone had to work hard and a part of their pay was used to fund this tax by eating at a local restaurant or staying at a local hotel. If the powers that be continue to foolishly spend this tax money ,as they have with this Christmas tree purchase, the citizenry will most likely will demand to see it ended.
If this money must be spent for tourism, how about an aquatics center? A place where the youth of our community can learn the life saving skill of swimming and our high school swim team can have a place to hold swim meets which would bring people into the community to participate and attend these events.
Another argument for an aquatics center would be medical tourism. The health benefits using swimming pool therapy are boundless. Why not have a sauna with the aquatics center? According to information related to me, the closest sauna/ steam room is over 85 miles away. Dry heat and wet heat from a sauna/ steam room has many health benefits, it helps sore muscles those that suffer from allergies and many other health benefits.
But, no the powers that be would rather spend this tax money for tourism on foolishness. Someday, this tax money may not be there. Someday those who believe this tax is being used inappropriately will demand it be eliminated. However, we have it and it will most likely be with us for many years to come. For those responsible for spending it be better stewards of this tourism tax because contrary to what you may think there is no such thing as free money!
Sincerely
Darrell W. Peters
London
