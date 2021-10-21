I was saddened to hear that the London City Council had passed an ordinance to allow strip clubs and porn shops in our fair city. This article was printed October 6, 2021, and tucked away in the back of the sports section of the paper.
Why should we have this in our city? If people are interested in these types of businesses let them go to somewhere else but not our community. Our children and others are subjected to enough filth and disgust without adding fuel to the fire of immortality which promotes more criminal activity in our area.
When there is no standard for truth, there is no moral right or wrong. Justice becomes whatever works or helps those in power.
Shame on you members of the City Council who voted for this ordinance.
Let's help to keep our community safe and morally clean without enticing our young people and others to explore venues that promote this filth.
I pray for London and all its leaders daily. May this letter be given a chance for our community to be aware of what is being approved for our City.
Ina Monhollen
London
