Friday, November 8, 2019, Sentinel-Echo’s Forum and Religion Section addressed subjects which I seek responses to my concerns.
A forum guest columnist’s article “On Veterans Day, let’s honor those who served and still do” tragically reveals our government’s deployment of active duty, reserve, national guardsmen, agency resources, and Department of Defense civilian contractors into hostile environments not for the defense of the United States but a collection and/recovery agent for the private owners of the Federal Reserve (Central Bank) and Special Interest Groups.
The people nor the government of Afghanistan were part of the aggressor’s September 11, 2001 aerial assault on the United States. The government of Afghanistan offered to turn over Osama bin Laden but the administration denied their offer. Yes, Afghanistan was a haven for Muslims/Arabs/Unemployment following their employment by the U.S. to Saudia and GCC states and Zionists were the agents responsible for 9/11, the invasions of Southwest Asia nations, and the building of a Jewish Nation-State in occupied Palestine.
A more recent example of the use of U.S. forces as mercenaries is the deployment of tracked/mechanized units from North and South Carolina National Guard units to guard Syria’s oil fields. Syria was on the nations General Wesley Clark reported the U.S. was going to overthrow and replace their government.
October 29, 2019, the Honorable Tulsi Gabbard. D-HI, Sponsor H. Res 662 - Urging the release of information regarding the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. Agreed to in the House.
A greater petition, submitted by 9/11 families and multiple professional organizations, is awaiting the U.S. Attorney, Southern District of New York to reopen the 9/11 investigation. Said documentation proving the true aggressors against the United States is available for review on the Internet.
A religion section guest columnist wrote “First, Paul reminds us there isn’t a government that God, in His sovereignty, isn’t aware of --- or above.”
“Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.”
As a defender the U.S. Constitution and one well versed in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S Constitution, I do not understand why the majority of Kentuckians subvert the U.S. Constitution in the name of a religious scam.
I request comments on how one places their loyalty to a non-existing entity instead of our Constitutional Republic.
Billy Ray Wilson
London
