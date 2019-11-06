Dear Editor,
This is in response to Charles Hayes' Letter to the Editor of The Sentinel Echo last Friday entitled "Reader does not think 'liberal' definition describes liberals".
Mr. Hayes, you stated that Liberals call the Bible a book of fairy tales, and that they should be called Devil's disciples among other things. I will have you to know that, as a Liberal, I do not view God's Holy Word as a collection of fairy tales. I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, and that God sent His only begotten Son, Jesus, to die on the cross as a ransom for all (John 3:16; 1 Timothy 2:5-6). We have all sinned and have come short of the glory of God and are in dire need of God's grace and mercy in Jesus (Romans 3:23).
Jesus, while here on earth as a human being, freely and generously fed the hungry multitudes of people who came to hear His gracious words (Matthew 14:15-21). He healed the sick and raised the dead (Matthew 15:30-31; John 11:43-44). He even ate with sinners (Luke 15:2). He said that we should love our enemies and do good to them that hate us (Matthew 5:44). He told us to do unto others as we would have them do unto us (Matthew 7:12). The common people heard Him gladly (Luke 19:48). The so-called Holy people said that he had a devil (John 8:48). They hated Him without a cause (John 15:25). They desired the seditious murderer, Barabbas, instead of our Lord Jesus (Luke 23:18-19). I believe that all of us who have named the name of Jesus should constantly endeavor from the heart to emulate His teachings as closely as possible, and to ask Him for forgiveness when we fail, (which is often).
Mr. Hayes, the trouble with the whole world is a lack of love for our fellow men. Selfishness rules. We all need an attitude of gratitude. And also, if we would keep the thought before our minds of our own littleness and unworthiness, we would not be so apt to sit in judgment of others.
Thank you, Mr. Hayes, for reading. This Liberal wishes you a good day.
Helen Humfleet
London
