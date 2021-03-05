Dear Editor,
To the unsung heroes of Laurel County (our first responders, volunteer fire departments in particular), I offer my deepest appreciation and respect during the last ice storm. They cleared the roads of fallen trees so we could go about our business and survive one of the worst periods I’ve ever witnessed in my 81 years. In their regard, I offer a suggestion to all Laurel Countians who pay property taxes — Don’t you think it’s about time these volunteer men and women get paid for their service? Example: You have a problem and call the county offices for help or information and too often you get a recorded voice. With our volunteer fire departments, what we are not paying for - life saving service. One man’s opinion.
Thank you,
Joe Whitaker
Baldrock, KY
