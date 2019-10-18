Dear Editor,
There are indeed some compassionate, caring and respectable people still remaining in London/Laurel County, Kentucky.
I was witness to a prime example on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 between the hours of 3:35-3:50 p.m. on East Laurel Road. I was involved in the funeral procession of one of our devoted volunteers and as our procession, escorted by the Laurel County Sheriff's Department, traveled east toward Blackwater Road (Hwy 1803), we met many vehicles traveling west toward the city.
EVERY single vehicle stopped in respect, most even pulling onto the shoulder of the roadway. As we passed the former Robbie's Music Store, utility workers were working in a ditch beside the highway. The gentleman in the ditch stopped his work and stood in respect, while his partner removed his hat and placed it over his heart, to honor our departed friend, Darwin "Mumbo" Sasser. These gentlemen are to be commended as are ALL those motorists who were traveling west on Highway 80.
Our thanks to the Laurel County Fire Department who had volunteers and a truck at the intersection of Highway 229 and Highway 192 to block traffic for the motorcade. The London Fire Department and the London/Laurel County Rescue Squad stopped traffic at the Highway 192 and East 80 junction. The Campground Fire Department worked to block traffic at the junction of Hopper Creek and Highway 229. All these groups are appreciated and thanked for their help and consideration.
Sincerely,
Capt. E.R. Rudder
