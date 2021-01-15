I want to say something about the Laurel County Sheriff and Jailer burning UK Wildcat merchandise.
We watched a violent group of politically motivated people break into our Capitol, murder a police officer, assault other officers, conspire to commit murder and hold others hostage. Then just days later our Sheriff and Jailer propagate further division by turning us against a group of teenagers who PEACEFULLY protested those in government who still support the faction that committed the crimes. Why punish kids for their peaceful protest and not even mention why they done it? At least their knees were on the floor, not on someone’s neck.
This should be a time for reconciliation, not further division by our local government. The Sheriff and Jailer could have taken an opportunity to remember the lives lost at the Capitol. Especially the life of a fellow officer lost defending the Capitol. They could have called for us to come together as a united community. They could have even remained silent on the subject. But they chose to turn us against a sports team that consists of kids from all over the world. Do we really need that now?
Our Sheriff and Jailer sowed more seeds of division by recording themselves burning UK merchandise. Actions and words of our leaders have consequences. Or have we not learned that yet? Should an officeholder be trusted with power when he does not understand that power? We follow their examples, or in some cases use their examples as an excuse to do what we want to do.
It all starts with an action that seems harmless. But there is always someone who sees what a government leader does and figures it is ok to take it to a higher level. The Sheriff and Jailer burned some shirts, so maybe I can burn a bus. Maybe I can break some windows. Maybe I should escalate things; after all, law enforcement is on our side. But this goes much further than simply burning some shirts. It can spark a craziness in people that gets out of hand. What happened after the president spoke inciting words to his followers cannot be ignored. What leaders say and do has power. They should consider what consequences their actions may have before they act or speak. At least that is the responsible thing to do. The problem with this kind of thinking from our local government goes even further than a basketball team taking a knee in protest.
How do we want people outside of our county to see us? Do businesses want to move into a county where the “Good Old Boys” still run things? Do people from other places want to move to a county where their Constitutional rights depend on the Sheriff and Jailer’s interpretation? Do we want to grow, or isolate? Or is it just a political thing?
Maybe our local government just wants to stir the political base in their favor. If that is the case, they are playing with fire. Maybe next we will see a Confederate flag waving over the Sheriff’s Office and jail. We are in an unprecedented time with state and federal institutions being threatened by terrorists. This is not the time for any of our leaders, even local government leaders, to be poking at a hornet’s nest.
The Sheriff and Jailer should recognize the right to peacefully protest and put the law they enforce ahead of their personal agendas. They should publicly apologize and clear this up for the good of the county.
Larry Bailey
Laurel County
