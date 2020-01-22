It's wonderful to know the Christmas spirit lasts beyond Christmas Day!
On January 3, 2020, my husband and I were having breakfast at the BP truck stop and there was a man sitting across from us by himself.
When he finished with his meal, he came over to us and shook hands with both of us and said "Happy New Year, your meal is on me". He turned around, went to the cash register, paid for our meal and left. I saw him go toward the area where the trucks park and fill their gas tanks. We assumed he was a truck driver.
So, as I said before, the Christmas spirit of love lingers! I don't know the person but I want to thank him for showing me that love and compassion are not dead.
Zelma Rice
East Bernstadt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.