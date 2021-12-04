Dear Editor:
Did you know that our community has a sober living house? Most people aren't familiar with what a sober living house is. A sober living house is a facility that provides safe housing and supportive, structured living conditions for people exiting drug rehabilitation programs. Sober living is a place to continue recovery from addiction. The environment is structured and provides recovery support services. Sober living homes can bridge the gap and provide some structure while allowing a person to regain independence.
Recovery from addiction is a lifelong process. To be successful, an addict needs to be able to find support in their local community. I know this firsthand because I am a recovering opioid addict. Structure House Sober Living needs community support. Theses recovering addicts need to know that they have support in our community. Reach out today and see how you can help. Contact Structure House Sober Living, 401 South Dixie Street, London, Ky 40741. Email: bretwatkins2299@gmail.com. Phone number: (606) 312-3912.
Thank you,
Wilma Thompson
London
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.