On Saturday, September 14, the Keavy chapter of the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) will be holding their annual Fish Fry – Gospel Music and auction from 4 to 8 p.m. At the Keavy Chapter building behind Keavy Elementary School. This fund raiser is used to support the Honor Guard.
The DAV wants people to know what to expect with military funeral honors, and what choices of funeral honors are available. It is easier if a copy of the veteran’s discharge papers (DD Form 214) is available. It is critical that the funeral director be told military honors are wanted. Simply telling the funeral home that the deceased was a veteran does not initiate burial honors. Burial honors must be requested!
The DAV is constantly told that survivors were unaware of what honors were available or how to get them. Burial honors are not automatic, and must be requested. Funeral directors know how to request burial honors. The elements of military honors performed by the DAV and include, honors at the funeral service and grave site, 21-gun salute, playing taps, folding the American flag and presenting the flag to the family. Burials with military funeral honors can be conducted at any cemetery.
The DAV wants to honor eligible veterans and present to veterans and their families. To do this, we rely on support for our fundraisers and donations from the community.
God bless my Kentucky Neighbors and God bless the USA.
Charles E. Hayes
London
