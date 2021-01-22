Dear Editor,
Recently you ran a very nice article on the Rotary Radio Day which was held in December. Among other things, it highlighted several of the works we support in our community. This turned out to be a major fund-raising event for those works, and because of its success, will probably be repeated again this year.
I would like to take a moment to thank all of those who financially supported this endeavor:
Our Program Sponsor--Buffalo Wings and Rings.
Our Hourly Sponsors:--Community Trust Bank, Larkey Distributing, Air Raid, and Daniel Carmack.
Individuals who made donations--Kenny Jones, Stephanie Martin, Catherine Ruby, Elsa Spurlock, County Judge David Westerfield, Laurel County Sheriff John Root.
Local businesses who purchased advertising time--Martin Peterbilt, Martin Tire, Martin Insurance, Leo Jones, Computer Place, Little Caesar's, Mama Rosa's, Southeast Farm Supply, Forcht Broadcasting, Forcht Bank, E.C. Porter's, Wildcat Harley Davidson, Modern Media Solutions, Edward Jones (David Vickers), Shop With a Cop, African-American Heritage Council, Cornerstone Christian School, Swiss Colony Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Life House Church of God, Bowling Funeral Home, Backpack Program, Somerset Community College, KY Digital Network, Laurel County Health Department, Laurel County Skills U, Whitley County Skills U, and Knox County Skills U.
We sincerely thank all of these participants for their support of our club's works, and hope that members of our community will support them with their patronage.
Sincerely,
Catherine Ruby
Public Relations Director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.