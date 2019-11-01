The South Laurel Marching Band wants to thank everyone who turned out to welcome our children from Bowling Green Sunday. We were in complete awe and appreciation for everyone that turned out from the first responders who led the parade into town to the well-wishers who just wanted to express their congratulations.
Words can't express how much your support meant to them. It created a memory that will live with them for a lifetime. We hope you received a blessing from the excited, smiling faces that greeted you from the school bus windows.
Our band members and staff worked tirelessly for long hours in the burning heat, the cold, and even rain to reach their goal of a second straight state 4A Kentucky KMEA championship. This was not a feat easily achieved. South Laurel had to finish in the top four of 16 other 4A semifinalist bands to qualify for the finals and then defeat those other three bands in the finals. This also marked our third straight year of reaching the finals, after making its first trip in school history to the finals in 2017.
Seeing the support truly reinforces the greatness of our community and conveys to there future citizens the sense of belonging that makes London and Laurel County a great place to live.
Thank you,
South Laurel Band Supporters
