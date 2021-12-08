Dear Editor,
Once again I am grateful to the Laurel County community for the tremendous support of our Thanksgiving food basket program. The outpouring of food, finances, time and talent made the project a blessed and rewarding experience for all. 420 families shared a special Thanksgiving dinner because of your generosity. We thank the school children who brought food for the collections, the financial donors who generously responded to our plea, the young and old who worked putting the baskets together and helping with distribution day, and the committee who kept us on track for putting everything together. May the Lord bless you all abundantly.
Thanksgiving Basket Committee
Lee Ann Dearner, Hearthside Foods Solution, Jason Jones, One Main Financial, Sally Adams, Bimbo Bakery, Wayne Riley, Laurel County African American Heritage Center, Angela Greenwood, St. Joseph Hospital, Cindy Durham, Laurel County Family Resource Youth Service Center, and Sister Marge Manning, St. William Catholic Church.
