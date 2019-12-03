Allegedly, Senator McConnell’s topic was “What is the future of America?” Our country, at statehood, was the United States of America, not America, because of its location on the North American Continent. Also, to the North was Canada, with both strong British and French influence. To the South was the struggling people of Mexico seeking a sovereign independent nation governed by the people.
Unfortunately, since the United States’ statehood, individuals like the late David Rockefeller and his One World Order organizations seeks to make North America - AMERICA and, worse, the Rothschild Banking Dynasty, other foreign bankers and indigenous wealthy changed our destiny from a Constitutional Republic to an aggressor nation; thereby, extending our boundaries and obligations outside the continental United States. My country is the United States.
And yes, I know the United State’s economy and security can not be assured until all residents identify themselves as defenders of the U.S. Constitution and understand their obligations/responsibilities to the United States. We are one people without any form of hyphenation.
And, yes, I know the United States can’t be an isolationist as our prosperity and security depends on non-United States trading partners and allies; however, our partners can not be racist or terrorist.
And, our future demands the establishment of term limits, national elections paid by taxpayers and the people’s representatives adhere to the U.S. Constitution.
Billy Ray Wilson
London
