Currently a bill before the Kentucky General Assembly would make cannabis legal for recreational use. Among many regulations HB 467 would create criteria for businesses to grow and sell marijuana for recreational use and define how it would be done. It would also allow a household grower permit for $250 under the new statute, KRS 245 § 3(4)(e), up to 5 plants, § 6 (2). No one under the age of 21 could buy, sell, or consume cannabis and smoking in public would be illegal. The entire bill can be found on legiscan.com/KY/text/HB467. But is Kentucky, particularly Laurel County, ready for legal recreational use of cannabis if it was to become law?
It has been 85 years since Reefer Madness demonized marijuana and sketched its consumers as dope fiends. Its users might murder, rape, or rob innocent people while under the influence of pot. Most of us know someone who smokes or smoked cannabis, and some of us have probably tried it ourselves. I think it is arguable that our government exaggerated, or practically deceived the public into thinking marijuana was worse than any other drug including cocaine and heroin. However, that deception does not mean marijuana is harmless.
Ingesting anything into our lungs simply cannot be considered harmless and driving high is definitely not safe for anyone. Neither is eating certain foods or drinking alcohol, but we manage to regulate the production and use of those items. Anything we do comes with risks, but cannabis certainly is not the demon we have been educated to believe. In fact, legalization could be the appropriate thing at this time.
The pandemic has the country in an economic quagmire, and this is as true for Kentucky as any other state. At the rate Kentucky is spending on such things as unemployment and other matters related to the pandemic it needs revenue. Nevertheless, anxieties about the potential legalization of cannabis exists much like they did with alcohol sales in London. I recall some who were sure London would become a slum full of drunks and strippers if alcohol were allowed in the city. It took alcohol sales in Manchester and Corbin, particularly the money they made, to convince us otherwise. The fact that our citizens were taking potential revenue to those counties surely helped.
Other states began total legalization of cannabis in 2012 and now about 15 have legalized recreational use. This includes Illinois which borders Kentucky, and Virginia is set to be legal in 2024. A few years back the state of Ohio voted on legalization, but an issue of favoritism for certain companies in the cannabis business resulted in its defeat. I wonder if Kentucky will be like London and wait till our citizens are traveling to neighboring states to spend their money before seriously considering the law.
Larry Bailey
Laurel County
