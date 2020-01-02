I wish to thank all of Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties for the support and participation in the 2019 US Marine Corps Toys For Tots Campaign. This, being our third year in the area, we knocked it out of the ball park.
We provided 17,476 toys and 13,107 books to 4,369 less fortunate children, within our three counties. In 2018 we serviced 2,976, so we had a 33% increase.
Without the donations from citizens in our 175 donation boxes and the large employers of the area doing in-house toy drives, we could not have succeeded. Thanks to the businesses that provided fund raising, printing, beverages, and food for the volunteers who put in many many hours of counting, sorting, bagging, picking up toys from our boxes and bringing them to our warehouse.
Many miles were traversed, dropping off collection boxes, picking them up, soliciting support from the many businesses in the Tri-county. We received a couple of large toy and book donations and the Foundation supplied many thousands of dollars worth of toys. Christmas may have passed, but we still must do a final inventory of left over toys, which will be given next year. Reports must be finalized and sent to the Foundation, the warehouse put in order for storage.
Tomorrow I am accepting a large donation of eight pallets of audio books, so we have already begun our 2020 Campaign.
I must thank our partner, Mark Hensely of Mountain Outreach Ministry, without whose assistance we might not gotten through this season.
Our Campaign continues to grow, and work takes place year round, not only during the Christmas season. I hope that this is seen and more citizens, businesses, groups and clubs, will join us and help us give these kids a Christmas, or they may not have one at all. Every Child Deserves a Little Christmas.
Again we want to, along with our fantastic volunteers, thank our sponsor JC Paul Detachment 1448, Marine Corps League and the community, as a whole, for making Christmas fun for our children. If you would like to volunteer, run a toy drive, host a fund raiser, visit www.london-ky.toysfortots.org and make a difference.
Greg & Cathy Sims Coordinators
Marine Corps Toys For Tots Campaign
