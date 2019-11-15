Editor,
President Trump announced that the United States would withdraw troops from Syria on October 13th and for this he received not only criticism from his usual political and media sparring partners but allies like Senator Graham and Senator McConnell, the Fox and Friends crew, Pat Robertson from The 700 Club, and many more joined in to criticize, ridicule, question. Legislation that would benefit all Americans, pertaining to trade deals, drug prices, and infrastructure, lies just out of reach, yet bipartisan consensus is achieved instantaneously when the President moves to limit the scope of war. Withdrawing troops from Syria was the right decision; it exposed the DC pro-war uni-party and required, rarely seen, political courage. The decision saved American lives and the President should be commended.
With President Trump, the American people finally have an opportunity to end the Middle East wars. He has shown that he is willing to upset both friend and foe alike in pursuit of peace. ("Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years." - Trump, press conference, 10-16-19)
He is willing to call out the war machine, comprised of big business and military brass. ("You do have a group...the Military-Industrial Complex, they never want to leave, they always want to fight." - Trump, interview, 5-19-19)
His instincts are aligned with the American peoples. ("It is time for us to get out of these ridiculous, endless wars." - Trump, White House statement, 10-07-19.)
Though alone in DC, Americans must show support for the President as he pursues peace through greater troop withdrawal across the region. We have been in the Middle East for 18 long years, we have spent over 7 trillion dollars, we have lost over 7,000 brave Americans. It is indeed time to come home.
Brad Penley
