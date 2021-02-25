The road to impeachment of the former president began with his appointment, not his election. Technically he was elected, but not by the public. Despite what it is called, the electoral process in the Electoral College is an appointment of a president by a group of people chosen by politicians. Calling it an election while undermining the public’s voice does not seem like an election to me. I am going to call it an appointment because “it is what it is.” With that said, here is how the Electoral College set course for the nation to journey into a world of chaos for four years and almost guaranteed impeaching a president.
The original reason for an Electoral College was to ensure that an unqualified person did not gain control of the only office that empowered a single individual. They were to investigate and consider the qualifications of a candidate before allowing him to hold the office. They were certainly supposed to be beyond the influence of those already holding office or in positions of power. (guides.loc.gov/federalist-papers)
Donald Trump was the fifth president to be appointed by the Electoral College after losing the popular vote. Unlike the previous four appointees before him Trump was the most unqualified person to ever be appointed president by the Electoral College. The former president also lost the popular vote by millions more votes than any other appointee. If the electors had done their job as it was meant to be done by investigating and determining his qualifications, he would have never been president. It would not have taken Sherlock Holmes to figure out Trump’s inadequacy for being president. Had the Electoral College not appointed him that could have been the end of it, but instead it did exactly the opposite of its purpose. It in fact set the course for what has happened, and will happen, including impeachments, insurrection, and destruction of the GOP. The most frightful thing happened after the last election when Donald Trump and his political supporters wanted to replace electors with others who would ensure his reappointment as president. That was undoubtedly an attempt to weaponize the Electoral College.
But perhaps the most interesting thing of all is the fact that the “stolen election” conspiracists have not challenged the validity of the Electoral College. After all, the Electoral College has the final say in who becomes president. So what if the election was stolen, Joseph Biden was appointed as president by the Electoral College anyways. The argument of hacked voting machines or manipulated mail-in-ballots are moot because the Electoral College determines the outcome of the election and they chose Biden.
Larry Bailey
Laurel County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.