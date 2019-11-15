Dear Editor,
I am writing to publicly thank the students and staff of Wyan Pine-Grove Elementary School for their celebration of America’s freedom by recognizing local veterans who have served this country. The program they presented on Veterans Day was exemplary in every way. The resounding, combined voices of the students repeating the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag as presented by the SLHS ROTC was evidence of youthful love of this country. The voices raised in patriotic songs affirmed confidence in a future of Americans who know the value of our freedom. The students' comments of gratitude to the veterans were presented with sincere attitudes and excellent articulation skills. And all of the students were well behaved and respectful. Those of us recognized for serving this great country appreciate the leadership of WPG for instilling in the students this type of respect for each other and for America.
I appreciate the invitation from the Family Resource Center to attend this program and for organizing a generous breakfast buffet to conclude the celebration. This event was a job well done!
Sincerely,
John Warren
London
