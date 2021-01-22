Dear Editor,
I am responding to the letters written by Marilyn Cromer Compel and Larry Bailey in The Sentinel-Echo, Jan. 13, 2021, edition in regards to the shirt burning by the sheriff and jailer.
I am a retired veteran of 32 years and I applaud those men for having the intestinal fortitude to publicly stand tall and denounce the self centered egotistical mindset of the Kentucky players crying out for unity and acceptance, while sowing seeds of discord.
Apparently the term racism only applies to white folk, being of Indian descent, I can see this very clearly.
As for Coach Cal, instead of taking responsibility for what happened, he was spineless, in that he allowed his players to attempt to fortify their putrid action. Had they been under my command in the military instead of enjoying the fruits of the land that our brave men and women fought and died for, they would have been facing a court martial. Had one of these players been my son, I would have personally kicked his posterior and escorted him our of the gym as a disgrace to family, God and country.
What the sheriff and jailer did had nothing to do with law enforcement, politics, nor the Capitol riot as Mr. Bailey suggested, and the shirts they burned belonged to them which pales in comparison to the shame of disrespect displayed for our flag, the very essence of what America stands for and if Mr. Bailey owns a bus which he yearns to burn, I will be most pleased to assist him in assembling a sizable crowd of onlookers. What the depicted was nothing more than a smokescreen to mask the real issue.
Yours sincerely,
Phillip M. Ellis
London
_____
In response to Marilyn Cromer's letter about pushing for Sheriff Root and Jailer Mosley to resign, I say they should be kicked out of office. What's more they tried to cover themselves by saying they were just helping the homeless. They should be out doing more about the raging surge of drugs and other crime than worry about what a ball team is doing. Laurel Countians won't forget when election time comes around.
Maggie Grey
London
