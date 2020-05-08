Just got a daily twenty second dose. For weeks we have daily been provided useless information concerning Covid-19 from the Governor, and twice a week from the Sentinel. The number of cases and deaths is information that is useful only for satisfying the curiosity or to create fear, but does nothing to assist a person in avoiding the disease.
If the public were informed as to who has the disease and where they work or worked, each person could determine the chances they might have been exposed. Skip the lecture on how HIPPA regulations prohibit disclosure of that information, because most likely HIPPA was not conceived to provide Typhoid Mary, anonymity. Plus, the Governor had no problem suspending both the U.S. and Kentucky Constitutions relative to the right to Assemble, Speak, Work and Travel. HIPPA probably does not out-weigh our Constitutions.
The numbers do however tell us something. Of those tested in Kentucky, about 9.5% were positive. Applied to the population of Kentucky then approximately 400,000 have or will get Covid, 3,800,000 don't. Of those 400,000 that have or get it, since about 4.7% of those who get it die, 19,000 will die, 381,000 won't.
So the numbers show, approximately 4,181,000 Kentuckians will survive the dreaded Covid -19 Pandemic of 2020.......... During the same Pandemic period, according to CDC numbers, 90,000 Kentucky cancer victims won't; 126,000 Kentucky Cardiovascular suffers won't ; and 23,500 COPD patients won't. Maybe Planned Parenthood can provide numbers for Abortions.
John Bruner
London
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.