Dear Editor,
I recently had an occasion to attend London's City Council meeting. I had questions concerning a plot of land adjoining my property.
I wanted to say how nice and professional the council treated me. They were very respectful and helpful. All the council members, mayor and city attorney could not have treated anyone nicer.
London is really fortunate to be represented by such an excellent group of elected officials.
Sincerely,
Sue Honchell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.