To the Editor:
Laurel Countians, wake up! Why does the county have any voice in what is annexed in the county "voted dry" for the purpose of selling more booze? Why can only one individual get petition to annex dry territory into city limits that they might sell more alcohol? Who would this benefit? Does it benefit the part of our county or any part thereof? Does it put more money in their pockets or increase the moral fiber of our city or county? I say no.
Does it matter whether the property is one foot or 800 feet away from the city limits? It's still in dry county's territory.
We the citizens of Laurel County voted our county dry and should not let our city council usurp authority over our county's jurisdiction.
Laurel Countians, wake up, speak up against the annexing of our territory into their wet domain.
E. Owen Edwards
London
