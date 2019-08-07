I awoke this morning at the break of dawn.
The birds were singing their familiar songs.
I mused in my half awakened state,
To consider all of my yesterday mistakes.
I wondered how many people I have offended
And left most of my responsibilities half ended?
My eyes half closed and my mind condescending,
I vowed not to make the same mistakes
As yesterday's ending.
But fully awake, I know I'm pretending.
I'll do it all again by today's ending.
E. Owen Edwards
London
