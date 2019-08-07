I awoke this morning at the break of dawn.

The birds were singing their familiar songs.

I mused in my half awakened state,

To consider all of my yesterday mistakes.

I wondered how many people I have offended

And left most of my responsibilities half ended?

My eyes half closed and my mind condescending,

I vowed not to make the same mistakes

As yesterday's ending.

But fully awake, I know I'm pretending.

I'll do it all again by today's ending.

E. Owen Edwards

London

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags