This letter should be addressed to the person or persons who have nothing better to do than steal my campaign signs and in some cases replace them with signs for the other candidate.
I have been a proud member of the Laurel County School Board for 12 years and have never experienced this before.
All of my signs were paid for with wages I have earned, not donations from anyone else. I don't take donations so I am free to do what is best for the students of Laurel County.
My Christian upbringing requires me to forgive, but I do ask one favor from you. Please throw them away in a proper manner, don't just throw them over the hill and make people think I am a litterbug.
I have always been told signs don't vote, people do.
Bud Stuber
Laurel County Board member
District 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.