Dear Editor,
We are all aware of the very decisive nature of the presidential election coming this November. How does one choose whom to vote for? We all have issues that we feel are important to us, issues that help us determine where each candidate stands, and with whom we will vote for.
One issue is how current and former military service members are treated. Our current president has proven time and again that he does not care about our service members. The president himself is a 5x draft dodger who has boasted that he has more military training than most military leaders because he attended a military style school. No Trump family member has served this country in the last 5 generations. The president states that soldiers get PTSD because "they aren't strong", he thinks Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) are simple headaches. The president did not want disabled veterans to walk in his military parade because he stated, "Nobody wants to see that." That is where he is wrong, I want to see the abled or disabled, current members or veterans, so that I know who to thank for their service. Service that the current president knows nothing about.
Proud Military Mother
Deborah Holbrook
Barbourville
