Dear Editor,
I am responding to the letter in the 9/23/2020 edition - entitled Trump does not care about our service members. Not to criticize the writer, but to emphasize what President John F. Kennedy once said, "Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country."
I don't think that included venomously criticizing the leader of our country. One might be diametrically opposed to what President Trump says and does, I certainly am on many occasions, but he needs our prayers, not criticism. Nancy Pelosi and her den of vipers have spewed out venomous accusations against him from the first day he took office.
As for the military, I joined at the age of 17, was deployed when I was 18, I have been retired 32 years, and never once did I feel slighted because someone did not heap praise upon me. I joined to serve and defend my country, not to be exalted to a position of honor and recognition, nuff said.
Yours sincerely,
Phillip M. Ellis
MCPO, Navy Retired
London
