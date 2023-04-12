In honor of my mother’s birthday, April 11, I can think of no better time to share the many memories that she left on this world.
Her life ended two weeks after her 68th birthday in 1998, due to congestive heart failure complicated by diabetes. Mom had contracted rheumatic fever at age 13. Aunt Lessie and Uncle Dan Moore took her to Cincinnati to doctors there for treatment, which inevitably saved her life.
Mom couldn’t walk the two miles along Sinking Creek Road to old Highway 80 to catch the bus to go to Hazel Green High School. So she stayed with prominent families in town, babysitting and doing household chores to pay for her tuition to go to London High School, graduating in 1949 — a year late because she’d missed a year with her illness.
After marrying my military father, she worked for higher ranking officers’ wives — cleaning, cooking and learning proper etiquette. She loved music of all types but caught flack when she played the records of waltzes and polkas and danced — which was prohibited by the old Baptist traditions!
The call for my father to go to Korea landed us back with my maternal grandmother in the Colony community of Sinking Creek. Our fate was sealed with a divorce a few years later.
My mother was the pre-Wilton Cake decorator and was known for her creative cakes. She would buy the plastic bride and groom figures at a ‘Five and Dime’ store in town, cut off the bottom of a small Clorox bottle and put lace around a cut-off wire hanger and shape it like a heart to create a top piece for the many wedding cakes she made for people in our community. She would shape an umbrella cake for wedding and baby showers — complete with a handle made from the other cake pieces. She made heart-shaped cakes by turning a square cake triangularly and putting a round cake cut in half, repeating the process 3 times for the Shamrock cake for St. Patrick’s Day — which was also her wedding anniversary. Extra pieces of the cake made the stem of the shamrock.
Her cakes were always in demand at Colony School’s Halloween Carnival cake walks — she took an old round bottomed popcorn popper and made two cakes, putting them together and decorating them like a pumpkin with orange icing and black facial designs. A stem was formed with green icing on top.
She loved holidays and decorated for each one. A plastic ‘tree’ on the kitchen table sported construction paper hearts, shamrocks and eggs, offset by gum drops at Christmas. We could never convince her that an air conditioner would cool the house better than three fans, anymore than we ever swayed her to believe that a color TV didn’t use more electric than a black and white model — which was seldom found in the late 1990s.
Mom was the key supplier of Kool-Aid at Vacation Bible School each year, and was the organizer and President of the first Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) at Sinking Creek Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School and Bible School, served as Sunday School clerk for years, and sang with the church quartet with her beautiful alto voice. A stroke two years before her death took her voice but she never gave up trying to sing the gospel songs she loved so much.
Lewanda Bailey was a determined soul — and her creativity was endless. She filled a brown glass Crisco jar with rocks, got an electric switch and lampshade to create a unique lamp. She wrote poetry and stressed the importance of education. She believed in having good manners regardless of the setting and, for a poor person with limited income, was insistent that clothes, jewelry, shoes and purses matched. When I took Home Ec and learned to sew myself, she usually wound up fixing my sewing disasters! When she encountered problems, she’d put her Miller determination and Hedrick stubbornness together and say, “I’m not going to let this get the best of me!” and would tackle the job again after her temper settled.
When I enrolled in typing class at London Junior High, she got credit at Western Auto (operated by Gene Lowe) and bought me a typewriter, paying $5 a month for a year until it was paid off so I could make good grades in that class. Ironically, I have made a living by typing, either as a secretary, transcriber or reporter!
She wasn’t a stern disciplinarian but my punishments included “a good switching” — the tender limbs from a peach tree in the back yard — that she named “Peach Tree Tea.” I have never been a fan of peaches since!
She served as election officer for many years and once threatened to remove my name from the voter roster because I was in college and didn’t come home to vote for two consecutive elections. I have never missed casting my vote in every election since!
Mom never learned to drive but she jokingly obtained a Back Seat Driver’s License and wielded it with pride — which became frustrating when she’d insist on certain directions that usually got us lost!
Lewanda Bailey was a staunch Baptist and Republican and she made no secret of either. She attended church at every opportunity. If you came to visit Mom, you had to go to church on Sunday — bottom line. Her faith in God was her testimony and she lived it.
My mother was far from perfect. But she tried to live her faith and do the best she could. and she was respected and loved for that.
The 25 years she’s been gone have been difficult. But her quirks and qualities remain with those who knew and loved her.
Happy Heavenly Birthday, Mom. We cherish the laughter, the tears, the memories and we love and miss you every day.
