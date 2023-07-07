One of the most unfortunate aspects of life is having to face the death of loved ones. On Saturday, I was once again placed in that situation as my cousin Kathy Goforth left this world.
Family and friends — and many, many doctors — were very familiar with Kathy and her history. I’ve often called her a medical miracle, which just touches the realm of Kathy’s life.
At just 21 years old, Kathy’s life changed forever when she “lost” her second child. The pregnancy hadn’t had major problems, but the baby was well over 12 pounds. Her husband signed for a C-section because the baby was breech. But two overzealous doctors in Chattanooga, Tennessee, tried a technique previously performed by a team of five doctors in hopes of making some medical history for themselves. That they did.
They successfully turned the baby’s head to the birth canal for a “regular” birth rather than the C-section by inserting wires into IV tubing, then removing the tubing. But the wires they used were jagged, resulting in the baby’s loss while still inside Kathy’s body. It also damaged her internal organs, which led to Kathy having to wear a urostomy bag for the rest of her life.
At age 21, she had a complete hysterectomy, and successive surgeries for the internal damage to organs. Much of this came during the gas shortage in the early 1970s, where gas was rationed. Kathy had surgeries in Lexington and required frequent trips for the 300-mile journey. A neighborly gas station owner allowed Kathy’s mother to exceed her limit on gas in order to provide Kathy the care needed to keep her alive. She was given a life expectancy of five years. Amazingly enough, Kathy lived to be 74 years old before the toll on her body finally overcame her last weekend.
Throughout the grief and pain Kathy dealt with, she remained strong. She had her personal issues and heartaches. She often said, “They may have taken out many of my organs, but they didn’t take out my heart.” Kathy loved everyone. She tried to be good to people, regardless if they had hurt her or not.
She was awarded a major financial settlement in the malpractice lawsuit from the mishandled birth of her son — John Robert Goforth — but the money meant little to her. She’d lost her baby, she was unable to have any more, her marriage ended in divorce, and she had severe medical issues. In fact, her case has been the basis of articles in numerous medical journals and legal malpractice cases.
Despite her health issues and the high risk she posed to employers, she landed a job in a carpet mill in Chattanooga, where she worked for over 15 years on one of the hottest and hardest jobs in the entire plant. But for Kathy, that job was an inspiration to live. She made new friends; she found something to live for. Kathy said many times had she not gotten that job, she would have died from worrying and remembering. She also worked a second job, cleaning offices, at some point, as well as taking care of her two grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lost many friends and family to death over the years, grieving each one while wondering when her time would come.
She lived long enough to see two great-grandchildren graduate high school, to see her granddaughter succeed despite numerous obstacles, her daughter and son-in-law reach their 40th wedding anniversary and to know that there were still several friends and family who loved her and kept in touch with her.
Her life was one of struggles and recovery. She was far from perfect — she could be hateful and argumentative. She was a constant worrier and dwelled on hurts of the past and present. But she always loved and wanted to be loved. And she loved unconditionally. She hated the term “immediate family” because that limited her as an only child. She loved beyond blood lines, as witnessed by our relationship over the past 60 years.
The consecutive hospitalizations and emergency room visits she has endured over the past two years warned her that her time to leave this world was approaching. On Saturday, it was sudden and unexpected, but we had to say our farewells.
You no longer have to endure pain and suffering, Kathy. You no longer have to wear that cumbersome bag on your side and you don’t have to roll around in that wheelchair anymore. You are at peace now — and it’s a peace that you have well earned, despite the pain we face by having to say goodbye. You and I had no blood lines, but you were my cousin in every sense. You were my “partner in crime,” my confidant, but most importantly, you were my friend. I already miss our nightly phone calls, our gripe sessions and our memories. Rest well, my friend.
Until we meet again.......
