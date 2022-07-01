The fireworks stands are prominent across London as we approach the celebration of our nation's independence this upcoming weekend.
So are the traditional red, white and blue decorations and the echoes of already purchased fireworks lighting up the night skies and bringing their familiar 'booms' throughout the county.
This year's celebration comes with great controversy occurring in our nation. The hearings regarding the Jan. 6, 2021 protests and violence in our nation's Capitol continue to dominate the news. The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court last week has generated protests throughout the nation. The war in Ukraine weighs heavily on the hearts and minds of those who extend their concern beyond the North American continent. Social and racial injustice continues to rage, while the mass shootings increase and plague our leaders with solutions that will satisfy the majority while protecting the innocent.
America — and the world — still suffers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as inflation rises at an alarming rate and citizens are challenged with higher gas and grocery prices while still trying to maintain the lifestyle that has settled in in the aftermath of the pandemic. Health care remains a sore topic for many who are unable to meet their deductibles and co-pays while the children strive to recoup the educational opportunities that were completely realigned as the world dealt with shutdowns and isolation. Add in the natural disasters that have taken place over the globe and our own country in the past year and we wonder sometimes what reason we have to celebrate.
We have faced uncountable trials over the past two years but we strive to continue life as we once knew it. Public events, concerts, family and school gatherings remain with some restrictions but most have made their comeback with as much fanfare as possible in an unpredictable world.
But the spirit of humanity, that continuous fight for survival, that insatiable quest for interaction with other people, that deep concern for those suffering from the wrongs of our society — those qualities that marked the character and desires of our founding fathers is still deeply embedded in the hearts of all people, especially those fortunate enough to call America their home.
Our country is torn between the numerous challenges we face as a society, yet we relentlessly strive to maintain the freedoms for which America is known throughout the world. Our problems are numerous, but we are fortunate to have opportunity to right the wrongs and ensure that the rights endowed through the establishment of our Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution are followed and enforced.
As we gather with family and friends this year to celebrate our country's independence — this model of freedom that remains enviable throughout the world — let's remember those who sacrificed their lives to uphold the freedoms we some commonly take for granted. Let's be thankful for the trials we face, because we are one of few countries who have the right to change those injustices by the voice of the people. Let's celebrate those who have placed themselves in the public limelight to lead our country — from the local, state and national formats. While we may not agree with all the decisions made at any level, we hold dearly to the values and pride that sets the United States of America as the leader across the world.
Celebrate, America. Celebrate America. Give thanks for those who have established the lifestyle we enjoy today. When we don our Red, White and Blue this weekend, when we gather for outings — remember what those colors represent. Remember that the fireworks echo the battles that established our freedoms. But mostly, remember that our country was founded on faith and hope and equality, and carry that into our daily lives — not just on Independence Day but every day.
