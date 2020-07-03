As our country celebrates its birthday tomorrow, the occasion is a subdued event from its normal festivities.
The year of 2020 has been a definite change in our lives. We have political discord, amplified by the upcoming Presidential election this November. We've battled with a new and deadly virus that has severely damaged our economy and the struggle for businesses to survive will impact the future of our economy. This virus has taken life after life and still we battle to overcome the financial drain that both businesses and employees are facing in these trying times.
We've watched police brutality broadcast on national TV, we've witnessed riots and shootings stemming from that and other events of protests. We've had national monuments destroyed, police stations attacked, and more and more violence evolving from those incidents.
We have seen some changes in policing policies, yet the hatred that abounds in the hearts of so many Americans seemingly overtakes any positive moves made toward resolving the issues that define what our country represents.
We cannot change the history of our nation. But we can change the future by bringing social injustice to the forefront of our concerns and ensuring that those we select as leaders of our great country support our beliefs.
The United States of America was founded on the basis that "all men are created equal." But society has made the differences that we are experiencing today. The early settlers faced uncountable challenges - some that they overcame and others that crippled their efforts. This country has undergone numerous wars and sacrificed the lives and health of its military. Many of that population still bear the burden of their duties for their country. Many others never had that opportunity.
We remain tormented by the drug abuse epidemic and all the socioeconomic and health issues that come with it. Our government policies seemingly favor those who prefer to live in poverty rather than contribute to the system that supports them while the middle class is continually burdened with the brunt of increased taxes and responsibilities. We have sent many jobs overseas to countries that would love to see us fall. We have given back to countries that we destroyed while in process of assisting their recovery from war and monarchy and terrorism.
America has faced multiple pandemics and epidemics, hosted protests against wars and social issues that have plagued our country since its inception. Yet, we have prevailed throughout all the challenges and still remain as the guiding light to other countries throughout the world.
With all its faults, the United States of America remains the beacon of hope for the world. We so often dwell on the bad things without considering the good. We, the citizens of America, have the ability to improve our lives if we choose to do so. Some face more trials and attempts than others, but we are still ensured that choice if we are willing to work hard to achieve our goals. We have the ability to obtain an education, pursue a career, marry and have a family or not, own a home and vehicle of our choice (and credit limit). We have the right to protest, to gather together, to celebrate religion or the lack thereof, to vote for our country's leadership.
No, we cannot change our country's history. But we can change the injustices and ensure that the future offers a better way for our children and grandchildren and the generations to follow. Violence is never the answer to the problems that we face today, just as it has never done in the past.
After the September 11, 2001 terroristic attacks on our great country, Americans pulled together in a manner that had never been displayed before. The American flag was heralded in almost every public place and thousands of thousands of yards across the country because it represented unity and goodwill of our people.
As we celebrate Independence Day this year, we cannot out aside the issues that we face as a nation. We may have less-than-normal celebrations of the past but we still have the ability to honor the country that we call home.
America was founded on faith - not strictly religious based - but on the hope that tyranny and terrorism would not dominate this land as it has in so many others. Let's remember those who gave their lives to continue our freedoms. Let's remember those who were wounded and/or emotionally impacted for their remainder of their lives so that we can continue to celebrate our nation's establishment. Let's remember those entrepreneurs who gave us the luxuries that we so often take for granted - until we have to do without them. But most of all, let's celebrate one another - each human being, each life, each contribution to our society regardless of race, religion or socioeconomic status. But most of all, let's celebrate one another - each human being, each life, each contribution to our society regardless of race, religion or socioeconomic status.
Let's remember what the red, white and blue truly represents and all the people who have made our country what it is today.
Happy Independence Day - and God Bless America!
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo. She can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
