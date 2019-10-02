The drive into downtown London on Monday morning was back to its usual scene - gone were the booths that lined Main Street for four days last week, gone were the rides and food booths along Broad Street.
Only a few greasy spots along the streets were the remnants of the 30th annual World Chicken Festival that transcended upon downtown last week. Had I not been here to witness it myself, it would be hard to convince me that the normal flow of traffic and business had ever been disrupted. A big shout-out to the work release crews, city streets department and anyone else who helped with this tremendous cleanup job each year.
The "Back to the 90s" theme was both successful and reminiscent as the entertainment and parade reflected the historic impact of this annual downtown celebration. I must admit I had to Google the groups headlining on the Stage of Stars this year, but once I heard their music, the memories came flooding back. Those on the former Sanders Stage (now known as Kinetic by Windstream/Wildcat Harley Davidson stage) were all familiar groups that always entertain with class.
This year's festival brought some changes - changes I felt were actually more accommodating to the general public.
Construction on the Town Center necessitated the move of the World's Largest Skillet and the Stage of Stars to the midst of the downtown area this year, resulting in the other stage being moved back to Fourth Street.
The return of the main stage to the former Reda parking lot (now the Ryser lot) was a welcomed change to this year's event. For one, it placed the main attractions back in the midst of the downtown area where most of the crowd usually migrates. For those of us with mobility issues, the relocation was a blessing in disguise. It alleviated the four block walk that sometimes took as long as 20 minutes of moving through the crowd to get from one area to another.
For news people, that trek sometimes created mass panic of trying to cover all the events spread out from one end of the festival boundaries to the other.
For those with mobility issues, it allowed a fairly quick and easy transfer from one stage to the other without having to fight through crowds of people as in past years.
The KBW/WHD stage (sorry, sponsors, it's just too long a name to spell out every time!) occupied a place on Fourth Street that has been vacant, unused space for the past several years. A smaller stage known as the Fourth Street stage once featured local talent and gospel groups, but that stage was eliminated several years ago, leaving that small stretch of downtown as a trail from Main Street's booths to the carnival rides. It was great to see Fourth Street utilized again this year.
As for the relocation of the World's Largest Skillet to downtown - it was the most logical move of the entire festival - again, necessitated by the construction of Town Center. Another blessing in disguise. Over the years, many people have commented about the long walk from the main area of the festival to the other end of town to get a view of the skillet and sampling of the chicken. Many people have missed out on the main entertainment and the main delectable that marks the annual festival simply because they didn't or couldn't walk the six blocks or more to reach that area.
The completion of the Town Center project with a stage and park area will undoubtedly be another asset to downtown London. But attempting to squeeze hundreds - even thousands - of people into that area for a large scale concert area as we have witnessed at the annual Chicken Festival will inevitably result in some damages to the landscaping and beauty of that park. How great it would be if we could continue to have entertainment sites in the middle of downtown London each September such as we had this year, and use the new Town Center for other purposes next year.
Nothing was disrupted by the relocation this year - in fact, it actually made it easier to flow through the crowd with the attractions being more centered in downtown. Aside from the lack of chairs at the Stage of Stars area, most people with whom I've spoken favored the closer locations of the skillet and stages in the downtown area. And organizers have already confirmed that the location of the World's Largest Skillet behind McKee Lodge will be its new permanent location for future festivals.
I hope organizers will continue to utilize Broad Street for the main stage areas in coming years. Keeping the center of the attractions in the center of the festival is, to me, simply a no-brainer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.