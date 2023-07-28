It’s often been said that driving is a privilege, not a right. You have to obey the laws (or be cautious not to get caught) in order to maintain that privilege.
I readily admit that I drive faster than I should at times. I may be a grandma but I do not drive like one! I make mistakes, as any driver does — perhaps not merging into the passing lane when someone is trying to pull out onto a four-lane road.
Overall, I try to be a considerate driver. I will stop and let you out if traffic is backed up and you’re trying to pull out from a street or parking lot. If you’re kind enough to let me out, I will wave my thanks to you. It’s just common courtesy.
There are certain incidents, however, that send me into instant road rage.
First of all, whether it is a two-lane, four-lane, divided highway or whatever — never pass a funeral procession. That is the rudest act that can ever occur. I usually fall last into place in a funeral procession because you can guarantee that someone is going to try to pass the procession at some point. This happened a couple weeks ago with my cousin’s funeral as we traveled along West KY 80. I rode the middle of the road for awhile as some jerk tried to pass the procession. The driver even tried to go around me then, off the shoulder of the roadway. When I pulled back into line, another person in the procession simply pulled into the right lane and held the road so the driver couldn’t pass. He could see the driver of the black Mustang mouthing him, but he held true and kept the driver firmly placed behind him for the entire five miles until we turned off onto a side road. It was even more frustrating to see that all the traffic on the other side of the road had stopped — technically, they don’t have to. But they showed respect — unlike the driver who found him/herself trapped to slowing down and forced to show some respect. I pulled back over into that lane and tried unsuccessfully to get the license number of that vehicle — which amazingly nearly came to a standstill when the driver saw the Sheriff’s patrol car in the intersection where we turned off. Only at the sign of blue lights and a stopped cruiser did he/she pause — when a ticket might have been in the wings!
Folks, we get into a vehicle to go somewhere. But if you can’t stop and show respect for a grieving family, then all I can say is God be with you when your time comes. Death is inevitable — we all know this. Take just a few minutes of your precious time to show respect for others. Or be prepared for some of us old folks to try and teach you some!
Next are those drivers who refuse to yield for emergency vehicles. I was in the turning lane by the Kentucky State Police post last week when an ambulance approached from town. There was oncoming traffic from Hal Rogers Parkway headed west. The ambulance, of course, had its emergency lights and siren fully engaged and could be clearly heard. Yet, one driver chose to remain in the left lane rather than move over to the right lane, which was clear because another driver adhered to state law and stopped. The ambulance had to go into the middle of the roadway and was within a few yards of hitting me head-on because of an inconsiderate driver who wanted to outrun the ambulance.
A similar situation occurred at the intersection of Meyers Baker Road and Whitley Street last year. An ambulance, with sirens and lights fully engaged, came up the hill. An older man driving a truck was attempting to turn onto Meyers Baker Road, but hesitated — then pulled almost directly across in front of the approaching ambulance. The ambulance driver slammed on the brakes, narrowly avoiding a collision. Had the ambulance driver not done so, that man’s truck would have been T-boned and inevitably struck my vehicle. And the weight on both of them against the small vehicle I was driving that day would undoubtedly have caused me serious injuries at the very least.
Ambulances are the vehicles that are equipped to save lives. When it is your family or friends that are suffering and/or near death, you want those vehicles and the trained personnel to arrive as soon as possible. The sirens are very loud and can be heard for at least a mile away. If you are driving and cannot hear them, then you need a hearing test or you don’t need to be driving at all.
When you are on the roadway and hear an ambulance or other emergency vehicle approaching, be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen to see which direction the sirens are coming from and make plans to move off the roadway to allow them room to reach their destination. Those few seconds it takes for these vehicles to maneuver through traffic could make the difference of life or death for someone else.
School is soon approaching and there will be children crossing streets and roads and parents waiting in line to drop off and pick up their children. The emergency vehicles will still be out to serve our community members in time of need.
Please be aware of the rules of the road when you are driving. Take a few minutes of your time to consider other people sharing the road with you. Kindness is an art these days — but one that each of us should practice with every fiber of our being. It could mean the difference of life or death.
