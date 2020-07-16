The large beige building at the corner of West 5th and Broad Streets is vacant now - a place that I have called "the office" for a vital part of my life.
The move from that old, traditional building was an emotional experience when I walked out the door in late June, carrying my personal belongings and a wealth of memories.
My time as an employee of The Sentinel Echo dates back to January 1995. I had applied for the position of reporter/photographer and then-publisher Darrell Hathcock asked me to compose a story for my test writing. I wrote about my upcoming 20th high school reunion, reflecting on some of the memories from my high school years, which caught Darrell's attention and approval. He soon called me and told me he wanted to run the story in the newspaper as well as offer me the job.
After three years and the entrance and exits of many employees, I took my own exit - going a couple blocks down the street to work at The Laurel News Leader, a weekly newspaper owned by Laurel native, Willie Sawyers. Then the News Leader merged with The Sentinel Echo in November 1998 and here I went back - to the exact same desk I had left when I took my first flight! After three more years, I wanted a new career, leaving the newspaper and going to the newly opened child care facility on Vaughn Ridge Road. That seven years resulted in meeting some wonderful parents, children and employees as well as obtaining my Associate Degree in Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education and my Kentucky Childcare Director certification.
But as the saying goes, once you have that "ink" in your blood, you never get it out - despite all the negativity that has been lashed upon those of us who work hard to highlight our local communities and lay low on the national controversy of politics.
It was through former sports writer and editor Denis House that I made my return to the office I had called home for so long, and this past January marked 10 more years of my life that has been dedicated to bringing the news of my hometown to the people of the community.
The Sentinel Echo has been a tradition in London and Laurel County for over 147 years. But despite the damper that social media has placed on the print media, the dedicated employees of this newspaper continue to produce a quality product that offers stories and information that cannot be found on other media outlets.
I grew up reading The Sentinel Echo and it has been a privilege to be a part of a tradition of my hometown. But without the support of this community, I fear that yet another tradition may soon fall by the wayside as so many other businesses have done over the years.
This newspaper offers insights into the leadership of our community and individuals who have made it what it is today. Sure, we have to raise our prices occasionally in order to compete with the increasing costs of production. Yes, we charge to publish obituaries and advertisements - that's the financial base that pays the hard working employees who are dedicated to producing a unique commodity not offered elsewhere.
Your local newspaper highlights our students, the business community, the athletes and academic excellence of the youth of this county. We deliver the actions of the city and county government officials and police agencies, publish upcoming events and provide pictures and stories of those events that make many wish they had attended and participated. We bring you the people of London and Laurel County - and in return, we depend on that same population to support us. Whether it be through a subscription, e-Edition or online, it is only through the support of our readers that we can continue the tradition set in 1873.
In a time where many businesses are struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown, The Sentinel Echo is also facing cutbacks and financial distress. Every subscription, every newsstand sale, every advertisement - from a yard sale to a legal ad - is vital to continue the tradition that was established nearly 150 years ago. Many local newspapers have closed their doors or are revamping their coverage to online only. It is an emotional torment to fear that this could be a possibility for my hometown newspaper.
We have moved to a smaller and more modern building with our corporate-owned printing press (Southeast Kentucky Publishing) on C V B Drive. But regardless of where we are located, you can rest assured that our focus remains on continuing the tradition of The Sentinel Echo that has always marked its success by highlighting the people who call this "home."
We have been there for you. Now we hope that you will be there for us and continue a tradition that marks what London and Laurel County is all about - the great people who make this community what it is today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.