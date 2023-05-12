The past two weeks have been a blur of events — in more ways than one.
A few weeks ago, I was scheduled for cataract surgery. I chose to have the procedure done at a highly recommended facility in Lexington.
My couister (cousin like a sister) Kim Floyd insisted that she would drive me there for the surgery. We set out on Wednesday, April 26, and the early appointment worked out well — I was called back within 30 minutes and back home before noon.
While I admit being somewhat nervous at the thoughts of even the most skilled doctor cutting on my eyes, I quickly became more concerned when I was told the IV being put into my arm contained Versed and Fentanyl.
Those who know me well know that sometimes there is just no filter.
- “Fentanyl?” I said. “That s*** kills people!”
I was assured that I was getting a very small dose and that the medications were to relax me — and remove my memory of the surgery. It did its job well. I remember feeling some pressure on my left eye, but there was absolutely no pain at any time. I don’t remember leaving the recovery room or the elevator ride from the 3rd floor. I recall seeing Kim in her vehicle waiting to pick me up. I don’t recall all the conversation on the drive home, although Kim has assured me that I didn’t let out any major secrets!
The second surgery was a week later for my right eye and Kim again was the perfect chauffeur, although that was a later appointment and we had a two-hour wait before I was called back. I didn’t panic over the IV that time — but I wonder if they didn’t give me a larger dose of Fentanyl because I don’t even remember that surgery! Of course, the ‘relaxants’ worked well — I got home and slept for five hours both times.
My bestie, Sandy Brown, drove me for the day-after-surgery followup appointments in Somerset both weeks, as I wasn’t cleared to drive until after the appointments. We just had to go to TJ Maxx, then I introduced Sandy to the wide variety of milkshakes at Cook Out and she shared her love of chicken biscuits from Chick-Fil-A. Last week we hit Ross’s, then I had my first visit to Mellow Mushroom with the best pretzel bites and meat pizza ever!
The drugs were still having an effect though — I first referred to the restaurant as “Mellow Marshmallow,” which sent the neighboring table of guests into fits of laughter. Then I explained that I’d had surgery the previous day and had a ‘drug overhang,’ rather than ‘hangover,’ prompting another spiel of laughter. My son said even after five hours of the relaxant-induced sleep that I was still “looped,” and Sandy agreed that it had carried over into the next day! That was proven even further when I forgot to retrieve my purchases from her car when she dropped me off, although I certainly didn’t forget the remainder of my pizza that I’d brought home!
I have to admit that it feels odd walking out the door each day without grabbing my glasses. But the world is a much brighter, clearer place now. I had to experiment with my camera and use manual focus rather than the automatic setting that has been the center of my photography skills for my career at the newspaper. For the first time ever, I can take a manually focused picture and it is clear — with either eye!
The most difficult part of recovery is not bending over and not lifting. We never realize how many times we bend over every day until we have to monitor our movements. And not wearing eye makeup poses another problem for women. As we age, our eyelashes sometimes thin out, which is why false eyelashes and/or eyeliner is so important, especially to those in the 50+ range.
Overall, the apprehension of the surgery was understandable but not at all necessary. The doctors at Commonwealth Eye Surgery and VisionWorks were excellent and the surgery has given me a whole new outlook on life. Literally.
And soon the eyeliner will return and lift up these tired old eyes which are seeing the world in a much brighter view than ever before!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.