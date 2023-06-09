If you’ve ever been awakened by calls from an unknown number or some listed as “Spam Risk,” I’m sure you’ve considered leaving a nasty message at some point and time.
I find it amazing that you can call a “legitimate” agency, especially a government office, and be placed on hold for — well, for as long as you will stay on hold — before getting an answer. And then there’s a chance that you’ve called the wrong office or the person you need to speak with isn’t available.
But take an online survey or answer a ‘brief questionnaire’ and indicate that you’re interested in basically ANYTHING and your phone is ringing within a matter of seconds.
Like most other people, if I don’t recognize a number, I seldom answer it. I have the mindset that if it is important, the caller will leave a message. If not, then I can just delete all the spam calls at the end of the day.
I’m tempted sometimes to weed out the nonsense with a personal message.
So, if by chance you’re not on my contact list or I’m not familiar with your number, don’t be too offended if you call and your greeting is something like this:
“Hi, this is Nita. I have life insurance, car insurance and medical insurance. I am not eligible for compensation from Round Up, Paraquat, hernia mesh, hair straightener or talcum powder. Luckily I have not been injured in a car accident, work injury or nursing home abuse. If you are calling for those reasons, please remove my number from your calling list. If you are calling for another reason, please leave a message. And, always, have a nice day.”
