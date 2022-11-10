London, KY (40741)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.