Despite all the issues we face as a community, it was heartwarming to see the widespread support of London and Laurel County last week.
The sudden and unexpected death of a police officer sent waves of shock through the community and across the entire state of Kentucky. It initiated many tears and prayers and tokens of sympathy and appreciation for Officer Logan Medlock and his family.
The candlelight vigil, held just one day after Medlock’s death, brought out hundreds to show their support for the family and the London Police Department. Medlock’s father, Randy — also with the London Police Department — said it best as he waved out to the crowd — “This is awesome.”
To find a word or expression to describe the outpouring of love is impossible. From the flowers and tributes placed on a London City Police cruiser to honor Medlock, to the flowers and mementos placed at the site of the tragic crash that ended Medlock’s young life far too early, to the outpouring of respect shown by the citizens of London has been remarkable.
The funeral procession through downtown London was one of the largest tributes in the town’s history. Over 57 different agencies entered vehicle(s) into the procession to honor Medlock. Police agencies from neighboring communities volunteered to patrol and direct traffic so the local police agencies could bid farewell to their brother-in-blue.
Businesses allowed employees to leave their work stations and line up on the route of the funeral procession to show their respect and appreciation for this young man whose only goal was to become a police officer. From Lowe’s on KY 363, the Laurel County Health Department on Whitley Street, to the downtown offices along Main and Fifth Streets, the people of London showed their respect and appreciation for this police officer who died in the line of duty.
Despite the negativity that has surrounded London and Laurel County, it was indeed a resurgence of pride in this community to see the loyalty and sympathy that emerged from this tragedy. It is my hope that this outpouring of compassion and caring has somehow eased the pain of the family and friends of this young man.
It has been an extremely hard task for the London Police Department, as they have buried two of their own within a 10-month period. They need our support, now more than ever.
There is little doubt that they will continue to have the support they need. Once again London and Laurel County have proven their true spirit — that of compassion and concern. and that is what comprises a community for which its residents are proud to call home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.