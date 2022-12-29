I think back to the adage of “Whatever doesn’t kill you will make you stronger.”
Were that the case, I should resemble Hercules by now, because the last three months have most certainly been a test of perseverance. Between vehicle trouble and house maintenance, it has drained my patience, a couple of bank accounts (my son’s included) and a credit card.
That placed Christmas in a dire strait, especially when I couldn’t cook dinner due to frozen water pipes. Washing dishes has always been a hated chore, but after days with no water, sticking my hands into hot dish water was a pleasure! I think is the first time — and hopefully my last -in my life that I’ve ever looked forward to washing dishes.
But as my high school friend Tim Smith wrote on my Facebook post: “It’s a new day now. Have a happy new year.”
So, I’m taking his advice. It is a new day and although this one got off to a terrible start, we must go on regardless of our trials.
London and Laurel County has been highly blessed over the past few years. We have a company investing millions into a new industry, every month we have new small businesses and expansions in existing ones. We are seeing the rejuvenation of Downtown London and our Town Center Park has evolved to truly earn its name. We have instituted new events that draw people from other areas and it is my most sincere hope that our successes will continue into 2023 and the years after.
The new year for Laurel residents brings new city government leadership with a new mayor and four new council members. There may be some new city tourism members as well, depending on whether laws are enforced and upheld.
A family entertainment center is another new venture that should be greatly anticipated for the upcoming year. A bowling alley is a feature that has been absent in the area for many years — and is one that should surely be welcomed with open arms by the general public.
The downtown Christmas activities drew huge crowds and participation, as did the Town Center Concert series. Heritage Hills is earning its name with traditional music from Kentucky singers/songwriters that touch the base of our history.
The new year will, as in any year, bring its share of trials and challenges, for every resident in the community. But we must always seek the positive and dwell on that, regardless of what we are facing. To quote Tim Smith again, it is a new day and we should be thankful for every opportunity we have.
Just don’t quote that back to me when I’m in a foul mood, please!
Wishing everyone a happy and safe new year, overpowered with prosperity and gratitude.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.