Perhaps one of the most notable aspects of attaining an age extending several decades is reflecting back on "how things used to be."
My mother was a fanatic about matching jewelry with her clothing. Grant you, most people from my neck of the woods were "financially inhibited" but Mom took pride in looking neat and wearing necklaces, pins and earrings that offset her outfit. She never had the money to buy lots of clothes or jewelry but she impressed it upon me that there are certain rules of dressing. For the less financially established folks, there were school clothes, play clothes, and church clothes. As time went on, the school clothes evolved into work clothes but the message carried the same impact, regardless. You come home, change your better clothes and put on more casual clothes.
That teaching carried into my own life and there are certain rules of dress that do not change. Black, white and brown, for example, usually blend with anything although lighter colored clothing warrants brown or white toned shoes. Dark colors were made for black foot adornments. Pearls and diamonds go with practically anything, if you can afford either. Now you wear jewelry that contracts the daily attire rather than matching it.
There were several trends that evolved during my teens and early adulthood. During high school, polyester made its debut and with bold designs never imagined before. Fabric shops were commonplace businesses as the home sewer reveled in the glory of new clothing made cheaper than buying outright or making monthly payments to mail order catalogs such as Sears or Spiegel. Now you don't worry about matching anything, because even the designer labels pair contrasting designs such as diagonal stripes with plaid, or loud flower prints with plaid, zebra stripes or an assortment of conflicting designs that would have initiated a fleet of "fashion police" in my younger days.
Fashion has always been known for its trends. Unfortunately for the lower income bracket folks, by the time they could finally afford the trendy styles, that style was already outdated or would be in a few months. Examples were hip hugger and bell bottom pants, midi and maxi dresses, culottes (later redesigned and renamed as skorts), calf-length pants (aka peddle pushers in the 1950s and 1960s - also redesigned and renamed as gauchos to be worn with boots in winter months or capris in summer), and the ever popular skinny high heel shoes now known as pumps.
Wearing hose with dresses and socks with shoes have also fallen by the wayside over the years, although I am still appalled to see prominent men in the community attending a formal dress affair with their bare ankles showing. Ditto for socks in general - it seems that only we cold-natured people still spend hours trying to find a pair of calf or knee length socks to wear in winter months because the no-show and barely-cover-the-ankle styles have bombarded the retail market.
Food has also undergone its trends. The mystery meat we were served at Cumberland College is similar to today's frozen Salisbury steaks (although today's brands look like real meat). Salads at finer catered affairs have discarded the traditional lettuce and tomato for darker green leafy varieties that strongly resemble weeds, while sesame seeds and other vegetable imitations replaced the broccoli and cauliflower that mark a traditional salad of my prime. Traditional green beans have been ousted by thin, bright green varieties that taste like wax and chew about as well - if chewable at all. Then came the vegetable mix that broadened the horizons of most with a blend of soft cucumbers, yellow squash and some other colored veggies I dare not question - or eat.
Potatoes have also seen their fair share of change. Traditionally, mashed potatoes were truly mashed with a metal tool with holes cut in the bottom. Then came creamed potatoes - those fluffy white piles of basic vegetable adorned with milk, salt and butter with no lumps - still define mashed potatoes in my household. Then the healthier version of red-skinned potatoes came to the catering spotlight that still continues with choices of chopped boiled red-skin potatoes or the most recent style of mashed potatoes with lumps among the protruding red skins mixed with sour cream and some other seasonings.
With my old school background, you can imagine my utter horror when tennis shoes became the pair to wear for any and all occasions - even the most formal ones. Covering the high school prom several years ago evolved into a near fashion police panic when most of the young men attending donned a pair of tennis shoes with their tuxedoes. Granted, the shoes usually matched the vest or tie of the young men, but the very idea of blending tennis shoes with a tuxedo still sends chills down my spine. Nor should tennis shoes ever be worn with a suit jacket or a dress!
Tennis shoes, theoretically, were made for sports activities such as basketball, tennis (duh!), walking and casual occasions. They are also desirable for those who work on hard surface areas such as in factories or facilities with concrete floors because they provide support for the feet. I've never met a pair of tennis shoes that offset a dressy dress or a business suit - not to mention a tuxedo!
Even health care has undergone trends. I recall a few years ago when numerous high school students had to have their wisdom teeth cut out. That became a trend among the younger generation and I have yet to determine whether it was actually a necessity or just another whim that teens had to follow. Regardless, it was the thing to do for teens - who followed it up by posting videos on Facebook or Instagram of their actions and conversations while still under the influence of the anesthesia.
Society has indeed undergone a realm of trends since the age of the Baby Boomers such as myself, although some of those have not always been for the better. Expect "The Trouble with Trends, Part II" next week......
