With 2020 being a national election year, there are many issues that the American people should take into consideration when deciding who should receive their votes.
Our country, despite its current economic rise, has many problems that need to be addressed - and changed.
Perhaps part of growing older is realizing how dependent the 60-plus Club is upon Social Security. Previously, the people who have paid in their dues over their working life received periodic notices of their contributions to the Social Security fund and had some idea of what they could expect as income for the remainder of their lives. But the department no longer issues those yearly updates, leaving many people to simply wonder what they will have to budget for the remainder of their lives.
What is startling - and extremely discouraging - under the current system of Social Security pay outs is to learn that Social Security bases their dividends on what an individual has paid in over the last five years before reaching their retirement age. All those years of working and paying into the Social Security system is tossed aside and revolves only on the gross income of the last five years. Those hard working people who struggled to make ends meet and contribute to the tax base for 40-plus years are rewarded with just a few hundred dollars more each month than someone who receives Social Security Income (SSI), which is for people who are disabled but have little work history. Those who work for companies that offer no retirement plan or whose "matching contributions" are set so high that the average working person cannot afford to donate a majority of their paycheck to that fund are left wondering how they will possibly live the remainder of their lives on $1,000 per month.
Another area involving Social Security is declaring disability. That process usually involves filing a claim, being denied benefits at least twice, then spending hard earned money to undergo tests and obtain medical records to prove a legitimate disability. That money is out of pocket and is not considered as part of the claim. Someone without insurance is simply out of money and out of luck, in that respect.
Then comes the hearing, which can take months to schedule and several more to be approved. Individuals are often misled by the terminology used in these situations. Lawyers and judges in the case neglect to inform individuals on how the system actually works, although the naive person believing that their best interests are being served by both are often left very disappointed - and cheated.
For disability, individuals are given a date of disability. An attorney will suggest that the case can be settled immediately if the individual will "settle" for a year's back pay. Otherwise, the case could involve several more months of review before being approved.
What is not told to individuals is that the government withholds five months of that year as a waiting period. It doesn't matter if the claim has been filed 18 months prior. Settling for one year of back pay means applicants will receive only seven months of their approved monthly disability pay, minus the attorney fee, and the system will absorb the other five months to help fund those who have paid little to none during their lifetime.
It is also not told to many applicants that the Medicare insurance coverage does not begin until a minimum of two years after the disability date is established. Someone declared disabled in April 2018 is not eligible for Medicare for a full 24 months - April 2020. Those applying for disability are prohibited from working (because they are disabled), so unless they are fortunate to have a significant other who is employed and can pick up the insurance premiums, again - they must forego medical care until they have the cash to pay outright.
But the system gets those innocent taxpayers once again, even after disability income is distributed. Despite that the applicant has worked and paid in taxes and Social Security all those years, if the spouse of a disabled person earns more than $32,000 per year, the couple must claim the SS Disability as income - once again taxing them to pay others who never paid in a dime to the fund. People who have no dependents are hard hit at tax time each year but having to pay taxes on income that has already been paid in is unfair to those who have supported the system their entire lives. A person accused of a crime is protected by the "double jeopardy" law - yet honest hard working people who have paid in to the tax base are hit double by having to pay taxes on the taxes they have already paid in. If that isn't double jeopardy, I don't know what is.
Medicare also has its issues. Many people who are not receiving insurance coverage learn that they are still paying in to the insurance fund. And even when eligible, many find themselves with huge costs attached to that 'benefit.'
Cashing in on Social Security is a tricky and complex process that should be explored and reviewed carefully. Should you choose to seek legal assistance is needed, be sure to find a reputable and experienced attorney who will explain the process honestly. Otherwise, you could find yourself with a minimal income and no medical coverage.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo. You can contact her at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
