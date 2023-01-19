The year of 2022 could easily be described as eventful and challenging. But it will also be remembered as quite the informative year.
Reaching my 65th birthday last year brought a realm of new knowledge — unfortunately some of which was quite disappointing.
Since many of my friends have recently or will soon reach their 65th birthday, I feel it necessary to share the information I’ve learned.
The first ‘hit’ came when I received notice that my employer-paid life insurance would drop in value at my 65th birthday. Apparently that is standard with most companies — a fact completely unbeknownst to me. Furthermore, employer-paid policies cannot be cashed in and, of course, they expire immediately should you leave that particular business.
One bright spot is Medicare insurance coverage. At age 65, Medicare kicks in. You can choose not to enroll, to maintain your company or private insurance if you choose. However, Medicare offers much cheaper rates. In fact, on Jan. 1, the cost saw a slight decrease, dropping from $170.10 to $164.90 per month. However, that rate covers only Medicare Part A and B, which is medical and hospital coverage.
There are supplemental policies through private insurance companies to offset prescription costs as well as dental, vision and hearing (Parts C and D). Some have additional monthly costs, others are free with the standard Medicare fee. The co-pays vary from company to company, so be sure to research all your options before choosing a particular policy. and always read the fine print!
If you sign up for Medicare and are not drawing your Social Security, you pay out of pocket for the coverage. However, even then, the rates are cheaper than most employer-offered or private companies and the coverage is better with low or no co-pays.
That’s the good news.
Then comes the big “bite.”
If you collect Social Security between 62 and 65, you are penalized a percentage of your monthly allowance until you reach your full retirement age. and there are restrictions on the amount of money you can earn if you choose to work. For my age group, full retirement age is 66 1/2. Once you reach that age, you can draw your full Social Security. and if you want (or have) to work after that threshold, you can earn as much money as you want without losing any of the Social Security check.
To qualify for Social Security, you have to work at least five years of the past 10 before you retire. That income is what determines how much you will draw. What you’ve paid in prior to that is not considered. If you made $60,000 yearly 15 years ago but dropped to less in the last 10 years, the lower earnings is what determines what your “retirement” will be. If you worked all your life, the total amount you’ve paid in all those years is not relevant — only the last 10 years’ earnings are considered.
Another harsh fact that isn’t told or well known is that if you work and are drawing your Social Security, you have to pay taxes on your earnings. If you are single and make over $25,000 a year, you have to count your Social Security as income and pay taxes on it as part of your earnings. If you are married and file a joint tax return, you can only make $32,000 a year without paying taxes on the earned income and the Social Security income.
And it gets even better.....
As if having to pay taxes on your Social Security and income isn’t enough, anyone on a public job is still cut for taxes and Social Security. But since you are already drawing your Social Security, the deductions for Social Security from your paycheck do not count towards you — because you’re already drawing your set amount.
There are eight states that do not tax your Social Security as income. Others offer exclusions that, unless you are in a high tax bracket, will exclude the Social Security income for taxation.
So, Baby Boomer generation, prepare yourself for “retirement.” I pray most of you have savings accounts and/or investments to carry you through.
