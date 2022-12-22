As the Christmas season approached, my spirit of happiness was challenged with the trials of life.
For many working people, finding the extra money for decent Christmas gifts for loved ones poses an extreme challenge. So I have ranged between being a real-life Grinch and Pigpen on the Charlie Brown cartoons, that carries the cloud of doom with him, for the past month. I didn’t put up a Christmas tree and have done a minimal share of shopping — deciding to give what cash I could and calling it Christmas.
Then I began thinking about a young man I encountered during one of the shopping sprees with local law enforcement.
I noticed a young boy, probably approaching his teens, who had only a camping cot for his gift. While other participants picked clothing, shoes, toys and/or electronics, this particular boy had only the camping cot in his buggy. I couldn’t help but ask someone and got the answer I feared — that camping cot would serve as this young boy’s bed.
It was a harsh reality that jarred me back into realizing I was drowning in my Personal Pity Party. Despite all the challenges that have dropped into my life recently, I had to admit that regardless of the challenges we face every day, there is always someone who has even greater trials.
There are many who will go hungry this Christmas season, children who may have a good Christmas meal but may not have adequate food for the rest of their Christmas break. There are people who are facing their first Christmas without a mother or father, sister or brother, husband or wife, son or daughter. Many people are facing major health issues and the toll is wearing on their family and friends as well. There are many who have inadequate heat and have to bundle up in layers of clothing in order to keep warm.
Sometimes we have to take a step back from our own lives and look around us to see that even with all we face, there is always someone who has more challenges than we do. And that should prompt us to be more willing to help others in need and appreciate the things we have.
So I will be thankful for the many things I do have, rather than dwell on the “have nots.” I will focus on the fact that I have people who love me, regardless of my financial or social status. I will be appreciative of those who have stood by me during difficult times and cherish the blessings I have every day.
That is what the Christmas season is truly about — the love given to us freely from God and the birth and death of His Son. We cannot take our earthly goods with us when we leave this world. But we can have the assurance that our souls are safe and secure if we follow the lead that we were given on a special night in Bethlehem so many years ago....
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.