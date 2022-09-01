It was an era of protests, civil discontent, and outright rebellion.
Thousands of young men — barely of legal age and many just out of high school — were being shipped to a foreign land to fight an unknown and unrecognizable enemy. Thousands of others rebelled and left the country for Canada where they could avoid the mandatory draft into military service.
It was a time when those returning from the warfront — after risking their lives and witnessing horrors of war they dared not talk about — were greeted by protestors as they got off board their planes and made the transition back into American society.
Many had to hide and change out of their uniforms in order to avoid physical attacks before they could be released into the public. Others unloaded from their planes and were spat on, cursed, called “baby killers” and “women killers.” Rather than the welcoming reception that other military personnel received, many who served in Vietnam hung their heads in shame — the veterans of America’s most unpopular war.
Many were just young men, not even 20 years old. They had survived a relentless jungle that had been treated with toxic chemicals that would eventually cause many to develop life-ending diseases. Others suffered from PTSD or committed suicide because they could not deal with the shame their fellow Americans cast on them — for simply serving their country.
Long before white boards and video screens evolved, there were cardboard poster boards in classrooms and churches with the pictures of military personnel who were abroad, doing their country’s service while family and friends prayed continuously for their safe return home. Thousands did not return.
The veterans of the Korean War often refer to it as “The Forgotten War.” But it was not forgotten. Those veterans were welcomed home with appreciation and celebration. The veterans of the Vietnam War were not. They were “The Forgotten Veterans.”
London, Kentucky was the host of only the third “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” parade and celebration in the entire United States for that era of military personnel. That took place in 2011 — 36 years after the horrible Asian war had ended, and after many of those veterans had already passed away. But those who celebrated in London received the highest honors — the streets of downtown London were packed with people, waving flags, cheering and holding posters bearing the names of family and friends who served during that war. Some veterans walked, some rode on trailers — but all were finally given the recognition they had earned. The Vietnam War Memorial Traveling Wall was displayed at South Laurel High School for the weekend, with the celebration ending with a free concert featuring country star Aaron Tippin.
The Vietnam veterans can now proudly admit they served their country. They can visit the Traveling Wall and remember their comrades who gave their all. They can finally take pride in their service and be thanked for their sacrifices.
The Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall replica will be on display at Wildcat Harley Davidson this week, from Thursday through Sunday. It will also include a tribute to the Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. Do yourself — and your family — a favor and honor those who died as well as those who lived — and lived through America’s darkest hour of honoring their military personnel.
How admirably ironic that the display honoring the forgotten and most mistreated veterans in America’s history still pays tribute to those who served before and after them. If that isn’t a testimony to what the true spirit of America should be, nothing is!
