While those involved in the news media easily admit that bad news sells better than good news, seeking the good in life sometimes takes a bit more effort than the bad.
We've seen that proven repeatedly on both the local, state and national front. Impeachment hearings, political slander, natural disasters, mass shootings, hate crimes targeted against specific cultures - the list is endless and seemingly continues to worsen as time goes on.
While the world mourns the unexpected death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, we in Laurel County have had to pay tribute to many influential people in our own community recently - Charles Pennington, Billie Dyche King and now Gene Allen, who is the longest serving school board member in the state of Kentucky.
But an interview on the CBS This Morning with Pastor T. D. Jakes brought things into an understandable perspective. Jakes, who is promoting S.T.E.A.M. education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), was asked by Gayle King about the grieving over the death of Bryant. King commented how people question such tragedies and deal with them, especially Bryant's 13-year-old daughter who died in the helicopter crash with her father and seven other people. Jakes worded the situation with a brief synopsis: "People who have faith depend on that to help them through the dark times. Those with less faith can let the darkness overcome."
That same sentiment was voiced during Sunday's Grammy Awards program. Alicia Keyes and several other artists paid tribute to Bryant's legacy in various ways, both verbalizing their sadness or with actual tributes and videos heralding his multiple contributions during his memorable but brief life.
But what brought the entire evening together in a simple phrase was the message that defines many pro-active people throughout this great country that seemingly is falling into shreds of despair - "When the good people do nothing, that's when the bad guys win."
We see advertisements on TV urging the citizens of this country to cast their votes in elections. Several examples of how one or two votes have been the deciding factors in selecting those who represent us. It would be impossible for governors or presidents to hear personally from every citizen in their selected areas. But we in America have representatives - those whom have been elected by voters to represent their concerns and issues affecting their every day lives. We have the opportunity to have our voices heard at every level - from our local government to our national government.
Freedom of speech is a right guaranteed to every person living in the United States of America. That right, however, comes with some degree of respect for others. It extends far beyond the workplace, the bars or restaurants where older men gather to solve the world's problems. It goes beyond the limits of local government.
If you're tired of the ever increasing tax burden on the working people, if you're sick of seeing perfectly healthy people making a multi-generational living from government programs (funded by the working people), if you're tired of prejudice and injustice on the basis of sex, religion and/or race - let your voice be heard. We have representatives to reflect our concerns and their jobs are to do just that. We have the opportunity this year in Kentucky to select representatives to reflect our concerns. Don't let that opportunity pass.
For, when the good people do nothing...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.