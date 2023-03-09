In an uncommon gesture, London Mayor Randall Weddle has opened the nomination process for board and commission appointments to the citizens of the city.
This is a first, as Kentucky law provides that the Mayor has the power to make those appointments — with the approval of the city council.
Currently, all board positions including recent vacancies have been filled and have been done with the input of local citizens and approval of council members.
This nomination procedure is uncommon across the state and certainly so within London. Previously, board and commission appointments were the sole authority of the mayor — and were often done without approval of the city council members. Those chosen for specific appointments hinged solely on the relationship with the Mayor, thus alleviating many qualified and capable persons from serving. Instead, a series of appointments of elected officials to two or more city boards became commonplace — and creating questions to the legality and morality of such appointments.
Under the new administration, the citizens have a voice in deciding who might best represent their interests with the numerous commissions and boards that oversee city business.
The citizens of the city can visit the City’s webpage and make their nominations. The person with the highest nominations is then selected for that position. If more than one vacancy exists on a particular board, the highest number of nominees are those receiving the appointment.
Such practice is commendable, as it gives the people a choice and a voice in their local government. Casting votes for city council members is one step toward ensuring that individual voices are heard, but the extension of including the public in nominating those persons for specific boards and commissions is another step forward.
That being said, the nomination process could reflect cronyism as those interested in such appointments could recruit friends and family for multiple nominations. Well and better qualified candidates could be eliminated simply because they fail to have the “popular vote.”
However, the process does allow interested candidates from all areas to have opportunity to serve the public rather than the self-serving appointments of the past. It allows the people to choose their representatives and thus ensures that “We the People” has at last returned to our local government.
Opinions expressed in The Sentinel-Echo’s editorials are the consensus of the editorial board comprised of Publisher Mark Walker, Editor Janie Slaven and Staff Writer Nita Johnson.
